"Lightning Striking” with Lenny Kaye

The Local
Sat, 3 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsSaugerties
From $35.44

About

Join Lenny Kaye of the Patti Smith Group for an intimate evening of strumming, musings, and readings from his new book "Lightning Striking", Lenny's insider’s take on the evolution and enduring legacy of the music that rocked the twentieth century.

“In Li...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Hudson Valley Live at The Local.
Lineup

Lenny Kaye

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

