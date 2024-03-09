DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dogstand

Off The Cuff
Sat, 9 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A full decade since their last performance, the hive mind at Planet Dogstand has determined that such musical indolence is to be tolerated no longer. So, with a small change in personnel, the quare quintet make their triumphant return to South-East London...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Off The Cuff.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Billy Loveridge, Dogstand

Venue

Off The Cuff

Arch 654, 301-303 Railton Rd, Herne Hill, SE24 0JN
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

