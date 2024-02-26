Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ni + Terrestre en Wurlitzer

WURLITZER BALLROOM
Mon, 26 Feb, 9:00 pm
€13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La banda de experimental noise metal francesa Ni presentan su nuevo disco Fol Naïs en Madrid junto a los post-rockers Terrestre. Una noche de metal experimental avant-garde instrumental única

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Nooirax.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Terrestre

Venue

WURLITZER BALLROOM

Calle de las Tres Cruces, 12, 28013 Madrid, Spain
