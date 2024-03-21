DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Valérie Marienval Trio invite Hirokazu Ishida

Péniche Marcounet
Thu, 21 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€16.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Réunies autour de leur passion commune pour les musiques brésiliennes,

Valérie Marienval et Claire Benillouche jouent, interprètent et arrangent un répertoire choisi de MPB, bossa-nova et autres perles de samba.

Accompagnées des couleurs subtiles et du g...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Peniche Marcounet.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Julio Gonçalves, Hirokazu Ishida

Venue

Péniche Marcounet

Port de l'Hotel de Ville, Paris 75004
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

