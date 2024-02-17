DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Da Dungeon

The Vanguard
Sat, 17 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
2023 Was a good year for Da Dungeon, 11 Events, 5 sold out shows, thank you guys for rocking with us.

Our 1st event for 2024 is our annual February event celebrating our founder Morgan Blacks Birthday, as you know DDL is about the music, expect a good DJ...

This is an 23+ event
Presented by DA DUNGEON LDN
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Vanguard

Camden Stables Market, Chalk Farm Rd, London, England NW1 8AH, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

