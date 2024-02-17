DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lab #15 | Basement

Les Caves Saint Sabin
Sat, 17 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJParis
€5.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Pygment Lab Basement et ses notes techno vous ont plu, à nous aussi !

Pas besoin de raisons supplémentaires pour vous proposer une nouvelle date à la line-up toujours aussi folle !

C'est donc 5 invités qui prendront place au Pygments Lab - Basement !

On...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Pygments.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chacal Noir

Venue

Les Caves Saint Sabin

50 Rue St Sabin, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

