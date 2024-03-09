HOUSE OF TRASH RETURNS SATURDAY MARCH 9TH 2024 AT OUR NEW HOME: COLOUR FACTORY! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️

2 ROOMS OF PURE MUSICAL PLEASURE - REVAMPED AND REFRESHED, COME AND CELEBRATE OUR SECOND BIRTHDAY.

TRUST US, THIS IS NOT A LINE UP YOU’LL WANT TO MISS (honestly...

Read more