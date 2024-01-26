Top track

Low-Red & Pherro - X La Famiglia Mia

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Flexin present Low-Red

Kindergarten
Fri, 26 Jan, 10:30 pm
DJBologna
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Low-Red & Pherro - X La Famiglia Mia
Got a code?

About

Il primo Flexin del 2024 ospiterà il live di Low-Red, il nuovo talento della scuderia Thaurus. A seguire il DJ set dei resident Sartana e Zanzu e la loro selezione Trap, Drill, Jersey Club e Hip Hop, vero e proprio trademark del format.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Kinder SRL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Kindergarten

Via Alfredo Calzoni 6, 40128 Bologna Bologna, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.