DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Il primo Flexin del 2024 ospiterà lo showcase di Low-Red, il nuovo talento della scuderia Thaurus. A seguire il DJ set dei resident Sartana e Zanzu e la loro selezione Trap, Drill, Jersey Club e Hip Hop, vero e proprio trademark del format.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.