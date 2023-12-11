DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

nofun, Sunchoked

Sleepwalk
Mon, 11 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Nofun is a dream pop/industrial punk trio that is equal parts dance party, bar fight, and bad breakup

Sunchoked is Brooklyn based electronic musician making minimal synth punk with pop elements

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sleepwalk.

Lineup

Nofun

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.