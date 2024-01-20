DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cemetery Filth / Oblivion Throne / Piss Rot

Static Age Records
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$14.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Don't miss these 4 regional heavy thrashin' death metal bands, rippin' up our stage on Saturday January 20th, 2024 !

CEMETERY FILTH (ATL)

Ripping Death Metal from the Southeast US. Filth-ridden and progressing beyond thought.

M.K. : Lead Guitars & Vocal...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Static Age Records.

Lineup

Cemetery Filth, Oblivion Throne, Bacalou

Venue

Static Age Records

110 North Lexington Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.