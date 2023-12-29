DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SUW Dark Disco Riders with Pablo Bozzi

Sala Upload
Fri, 29 Dec, 11:55 pm
PartyBarcelona
€9.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Ponte el cinturón y prepárate para tomar la última curva del año a toda velocidad con SUW DARK DISCO RIDERS, el próximo 29 de diciembre en Upload Barcelona.

En un rincón, tenemos a PABLO BOZZI, DJ y productor francés con base en Berlín, residente del afam...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Sala Upload.

Venue

Sala Upload

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 13, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:55 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.