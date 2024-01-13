Top track

A Knife in the Dark - Inherent Fault

A Knife In The Dark at Insanity Skatepark

Insanity Complex
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 5:00 pm
GigsNashville
$13.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A Knife In The Dark with Heavens Die, Gumm, Wielded Steel, Apprehend, and Zaza at Instantiy Skatepark in Madison, Al on Saturday, January 13th. Doors at 5pm, no punk time!

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Reaction Presents.

Lineup

3
A Knife In The Dark, Heavens Die, GuMM and 3 more

Venue

100 Skate Park Drive, Madison, Alabama 35758, United States
Doors open5:00 pm
150 capacity

