Simon Stanley Ward & The Shadows of Doubt - Rocket in the Desert Album Launch

Paper Dress Vintage
Thu, 22 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10
About

The eccentric country rockers return to PaperDress Vintage to launch their new album Rocket in the Desert. This special album is dedicated to their decade long serving bass player and friend Geoff Easeman. Expect high energy, Americana tinged Rock 'n' Roll...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Paper Dress Vintage.
Lineup

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

