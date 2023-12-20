DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Congress Cinema Presents: 20th Anniversary Celebration of Elf!

Hotel Congress Plaza
Wed, 20 Dec, 6:30 pm
Wednesday December 20th

Doors at 6pm

1st Showing: 6:30pm

2nd Showing: 8:30pm

FREE

All Welcome

We're thrilled to invite you to join us for a fun-filled evening as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of the holiday classic, Elf! That's not all - We will...

This is an All ages event.
Presented by Hotel Congress.

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

