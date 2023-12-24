DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
24/12
SAVE THE DATE
LINE-UP
@djbrunifv
@crisdelarue
feat.
⛓️ FLASH TATTOO @ventos.internos
⛓️ Concurso de Twerking
💎 00h hasta 05h45
💎 Sala Clamores - C. de Alburquerque, 14, Madrid
💎 Aniversariante do mês: GRATIS!!!! ** 🇪🇸 Cumpleañero e cu*...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.