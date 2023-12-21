DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jimmy Carr & the Awkward Moments: Merry December Show

Club Congress
Thu, 21 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsTucson
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Thursday, December 21st

Doors: 8pm | Show: 8:30pm

$10

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Hotel Congress.

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.