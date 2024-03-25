Top track

'68 / The Callous Daoboys / Homeless Gospel Choir

Cobra Lounge
Mon, 25 Mar, 7:00 pm
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About ’68

Josh Scogin kickstarted his small band with the big sound in 2013, naming the two-man outfit he modestly undersells as “a little rock, a little blues, a little hardcore” after his father’s old Camaro. And there’s a muscle car-sized rumble beneath the hood Read more

Event information

Riot Fest presents...

'68
w/ The Callous Daoboys and The Homeless Gospel Choir

17+
Riot Fest presents...
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Homeless Gospel Choir, The Callous Daoboys, ’68

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

