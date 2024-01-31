DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dead Men Walking

Kanteena
Wed, 31 Jan, 7:30 pm
GigsLancaster
£30.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

THIS IS A SEATED SHOW

Dead Men Walking are back in 2024 with a whole host of live UK shows to promote their band debut studio album 'Freedom- It Ain't On The Rise'.

Founding DMW member Kirk Brandon (Spear of Destiny/Theatre of Hate) will once again be jo...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Revolver Promotions.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dead Men Walking

Venue

Kanteena

Brewery Lane, Lancaster, LA1 1QH, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.