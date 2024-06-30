DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tedua I-Days 2024

Ippodromo Snai San Siro
Sun, 30 Jun, 5:00 pm
GigsMilano
From €48.76The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Con l'incredibile risultato riscosso da La Divina Commedia Tour, che lo sta portando in giro per l'Italia, Tedua è pronto a chiudere in bellezza con un evento unico, IL PARADISO - ATTO FINALE, sabato 29 giugno 2024 all'Ippodromo SNAI San Siro di Milano.

D...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Live Nation 3 Srl.

Lineup

Tedua

Venue

Ippodromo Snai San Siro

Piazzale dello Sport, 6, 20151 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.