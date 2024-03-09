DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Laster Club vol. XLVII: Daria Kolosova All Night Long

The Bassement Club
Sat, 9 Mar, 11:45 pm
DJMadrid
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Laster Club

DARIA KOLOSOVA ALL NIGHT LONG

1 copa incluida hasta las 01.30 / 1 drink included till 01.30.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por The Bassement Dreams Factory S.L..
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Daria Kolosova

Venue

The Bassement Club

C. de Galileo, 26, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.