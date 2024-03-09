DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Comme promis, nous avons prévu quelques surprises pour 2024. Après notre format XXL début janvier, nous proposons à la Marbrerie et pour la première à Paris Phone Traxxx (live) !
Le groupe anglais Phone Traxxx est composé d'Alec Falconer, Harry Wills et R...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.