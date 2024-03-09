DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bass Studies : Phone Traxxx + Massaï

La Marbrerie
Sat, 9 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJParis
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Comme promis, nous avons prévu quelques surprises pour 2024. Après notre format XXL début janvier, nous proposons à la Marbrerie et pour la première à Paris Phone Traxxx (live) !

Le groupe anglais Phone Traxxx est composé d'Alec Falconer, Harry Wills et R...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Clear Waters Productions.
Lineup

2
Phone Traxxx, Rob Amboule, Harry Wills and 2 more

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Doors open10:00 pm

