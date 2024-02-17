DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Café Croissant 1 Year ± Mayell b2b Sibil, MaximeDB

DOCK B
Sat, 17 Feb, 6:30 am
DJParis
From €11.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

BIRTHDAY EDITION.

Increase the Groove revient le 17 février prochain avec sa fameuse formule Café Croissant ! On fêtera nos 1 ans, et la fête promets d’être folle !

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Increase the Groove.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Mayell, Sibil, Alyhas and 1 more

Venue

DOCK B

1 Place de la Pointe, 93500 Pantin, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 am

