DAIISTAR w/ Windows

Zebulon
Thu, 8 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$20.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DAIISTAR w/ Windows

DAIISTAR is an Alt-Indie band formed in Austin, Texas in the spring of 2020. The band takes their inspiration from the neo-psychedelic era of the 80s and 90s (The Jesus and Mary Chain, Spacemen 3, early Primal Scream) and pulls it into...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DAIISTAR, Windows

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

