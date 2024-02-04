DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Working Szn Jam Session with Tee Peters and The Working Class Band
Tee Peters, a South-East London artist, Host's a Jam Session at Hoots this February playing with his band and inviting down friends and guests.
Expect to hear jazz, 90s hip-hop, UK rap +...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.