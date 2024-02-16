DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rosso Marte

Wishlist Roma
Fri, 16 Feb, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Dopo il soldout dello scorso anno, i Rosso Marte ritornano ad infiammare il palco del Wishlist Roma per i FebbraRock, con il release del nuovo disco “Carnale” in uscita il 2 Febbraio 2024. In apertura l’esplosivo power-duo piemontese “I Boschi Bruciano”.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Wishlist Roma.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Wishlist Roma

Via dei Volsci 126 B, Roma
Doors open9:30 pm

