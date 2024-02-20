Top track

Bobby Rush

The Forge
Tue, 20 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£30.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

2 x Grammy winning legend, Blues Hall of Famer, and 13-time Blues Music Award winner BOBBY RUSH announces a rare UK date.

Bobby Rush has been making records for nearly 70 years and has more than 400 recordings, 75 career releases, and now 27 studio albums...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bobby Rush

Venue

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

