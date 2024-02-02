Top track

El Loro y la Lora

Cacao Mental

Mercato Sonato
Fri, 2 Feb, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€8

About

Apertura porte -> ore 22:00

Inizio live → ore 23:00

Vi ricordiamo che, per accedere alla serata, è necessaria la tessera Arci 2023/2024! Se non ce l’avete, potete farla online [costo: 10€] scaricando la nuova app Arci a questo link: https://bit.ly/3ZRC...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Senzaspine A.P.S..

Lineup

Cacao Mental

Venue

Mercato Sonato

Via Giuseppe Tartini, 3, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

