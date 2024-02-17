Top track

Lunar Eclipse: ZEDD; Lunar New Year Celebration

The Brooklyn Hangar
Sat, 17 Feb, 9:00 pm
DJNew York
From $130.30

Event information

For table reservations: https://www.lunareclipse.in/vip-table-inquiry

Introducing Lunar Eclipse, a first-of-its-kind two-week electric dance music experience at Brooklyn Hangar, celebrating the Lunar New Year. Don't miss out on an unforgettable lineup...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by DEG x APOLLO & IGNITE
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Zedd

Venue

The Brooklyn Hangar

2 52nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11232, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

