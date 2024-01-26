DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Synthetic Love x Goatball

Uebel & Gefährlich
Fri, 26 Jan, 11:59 pm
PartyHamburg
€22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Synthetic Love x Goatball w:

STEF DE HAAN
TRANCEMASTER KRAUSE
IKKIMEL (LIVE)
DJ HÖRDE
MAREIKE BAUTZ
KLARYOKO b2b DJ BABYBLADE
CARLUSCHKA b2b PHASOLT
ANTON JONATHAN b2b ELIA HAZE
STINNY STONE

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Uebel & Gefährlich GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Trancemaster Krause, Ikkimel, Mareike Bautz and 2 more

Venue

Uebel & Gefährlich

Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.