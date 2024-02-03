DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

One Night Only at Public ArtSpace

ArtSpace - PUBLIC Hotel
Sat, 3 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
From $19.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Project 91 & Club Rudy's Present: One Night Only at Public Hotel

For one night only, we'll be taking over the intimate Public Art Space, a Progressive, Avant-Garde Dance Club within Public Hotel, featuring state of the art sound and visual effects. Don't...

This is an 21+ event
Project 91 & Club Rudy's.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

ArtSpace - PUBLIC Hotel

215 Chrystie Street, New York City, New York 10002, United States
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.