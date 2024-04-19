DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jackie Fabulous

The Bill Murray
Fri, 19 Apr, 6:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£16.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Jackie Fabulous has been carving her place in comedy in her native America since being a semi-finalist in America's Got Talent, even getting Simon Cowell to blush! Jackie Fabulous is a hilarious and affable stand-up comedian, writer, actor, producer, motiv...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.