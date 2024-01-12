Top track

Unknown T x Slawn: 'Blood Diamond' Signing

BeauBeaus
Fri, 12 Jan, 5:00 pm
Artist signingLondon
From £12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rough Trade is very excited to present a signing with Unknown T and Slawn at BeauBeaus. This unique event celebrates the release of Unknown T's new album, 'Blood Diamond', released via Island.

All customers will receive an exclusive print on entry to be s...

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

BeauBeaus

4 Gravel Lane, City of London, London, E1 7AA, United Kingdom
Doors open5:00 pm

