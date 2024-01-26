DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Seanchoíche London | Childhood

Ridley Road Social Club
Fri, 26 Jan, 7:30 pm
SocialLondon
Selling fast
€30.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Seanchoíche (pronounced Shanna-Key-Huh) our storytelling night is coming BACK to London in January. The event is taking place on Friday, January 26th at 7.30pm @ Ridley Road Social Club, Ridley Road, Dalston, London.

The idea is that you come to the event...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Seanchoíche.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Seanchoíche

Venue

Ridley Road Social Club

89 Ridley Rd, London E8 2NH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.