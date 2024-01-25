Top track

Miss Moody: Games Night, Speed Mates + Open Decks!

Doña
Thu, 25 Jan, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

JOIN US! 💌 LADIES ONLY LINE UPS 🍒 INTERACTIVE GAMES, BOARD GAMES, CROSS WORDS + MORE ❤️

💫 GIRLS ONLY OPEN DECKS 💫 (DM us on IG for more info @moodyhifi)

Prizes + Competitions to be won on instagram @moodyhifi

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Moody Wrld Limited.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Doors open5:45 pm

