DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Walk the plank at The Parkway!
CLASSIC ANIMATION MOVIE PASS - each pass comes with a free bag of popcorn for each screening!
Ticket purchases are final and non-refundable
The Pirate Lineup:...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.