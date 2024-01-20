Top track

Dr. Lektroluv & Break 3000 - Discothèque

Vinyle Village ☽ One Night Stand

La Rotonde
Sat, 20 Jan, 10:00 pm
DJParis
About

Pour sa première de l'année 2024, le Vinyle Village, met à l'honneur les diggeurs à La Rotonde Stalingrad ! L'événement se déroule sur 3 salles de 22h jusqu'à 06h.

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Increase the Groove.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Alyhas, Samuel Tauby, Break 3000 and 1 more

Venue

La Rotonde

6 Place de la Bataille de Stalingrad, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open10:00 pm

