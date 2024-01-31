Top track

Roscoe Roscoe + Tendertwin + Sculpture

The Social
Wed, 31 Jan, 7:00 pm
£8

About

Down, Down, Down Presents an Independent Venue Week 2024 Special with Roscoe Roscoe, Tendertwin and Sculpture.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Social & Down Down Down
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sculpture, Tendertwin, Roscoe Roscoe

Venue

The Social

5 Little Portland St, London W1W 7JD
Doors open7:00 pm

