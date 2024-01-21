DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Its the launch party for 'NEW YEAR, NEW YOU', the FIRST EVER Stolen Table Zine...
Join us on Jan 21st for fun, frollicks, and to get your hands on a how to guide stuffed with tips, tricks, and hacks to help you turn your life around in the year of our lor...
