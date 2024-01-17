DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Supreme Standards x True Tone

Amazing Grace
Wed, 17 Jan, 5:00 pm
Supreme Standards is back for its first event of 2023 collaborating with TrueTone, the artist development platform from fast rising star August Charles. Expect neo-soul courtesy of Sunkissed Child, uplifting organ fueled energy from Mabgate and spiritual e...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Amazing Grace.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

True Tone, Mabgate

Amazing Grace

St Thomas St, London SE1 9RY, UK
Doors open5:00 pm
300 capacity

