Mom Rock

DIFFERENT WRLD
Fri, 26 Jan, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$12.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Forming in Boston in 2018, Canadian-American indie rock outfit Mom Rock combines the forces of Curtis Heimburger, Wilson Reardon, and Tara Maggiulli. They got their start taking Boston’s college party scene by storm, and have since stolen the hearts of sho...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Different Wrld.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mom Rock

Venue

DIFFERENT WRLD

701 Haywood Rd Suite 101, Asheville, NC 28806, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

