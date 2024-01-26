DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Forming in Boston in 2018, Canadian-American indie rock outfit Mom Rock combines the forces of Curtis Heimburger, Wilson Reardon, and Tara Maggiulli. They got their start taking Boston’s college party scene by storm, and have since stolen the hearts of sho...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.