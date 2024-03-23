DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

James McVinnie & Tristan Perich: Infinity Gradient

Royal Festival Hall
Sat, 23 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Resident Artist James McVinnie and producer/composer Tristan Perich present Infinity Gradient, merging primitive electronic waveforms with the sonic magnitude of the organ.

Infinity Gradient, scored for solo organ and 100 speakers in 1-bit audio, is an ho...

This is a 7+ age event.
Presented by Southbank Centre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

James McVinnie, Tristan Perich

Venue

Royal Festival Hall

Southbank Centre, Belvedere Rd, Lambeth, London SE1 8XX, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

