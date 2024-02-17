Top track

Boogarins

Quarry House Tavern
Sat, 17 Feb, 1:00 am
GigsWashington D.C.
$26.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Saturday, February 17th 2024
Boogarins + TBA
9:30pm - $20 - All Ages

BOOGARINS
Goiânia, Brazil
https://boogarins.bandcamp.com/album/manchaca-vol-1-2

Boogarins’ Fernando “Dino” Almeida and Benke Ferraz began playing music together as teenagers in...

All ages
$
Lineup

Boogarins

Venue

Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA
Doors open1:00 am

