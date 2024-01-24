DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Eulogy Presents: Brad Walker + Thommy Knoles Quartet
Wednesday, January 24th, 2024
Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801
Doors 7PM || Show 8PM
Brad Walker
Brad Walker is one of the most active and sought-after performers in the city
of New Orle...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.