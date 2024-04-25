DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DVNE

Voodoo Daddys Showroom
Thu, 25 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

New Cross Live Presents

DVNE

DVNE is a 5 piece progressive metal band from Edinburgh, Scotland. Founded in 2013, the band was then called dune in reference to Frank Herbert's masterpiece of the same name; a statement of the band's mutual obsession for Sc...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by New Cross Live
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dvne

Venue

Voodoo Daddys Showroom

NR1 3JZ, Norwich, Norfolk, England, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

