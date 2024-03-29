DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Friday, March 29th 2024
TC Superstar + TBA
10PM - $15 - All Ages
TC SUPERSTAR
Austin, TX
https://tcsuperstar.bandcamp.com/
TC Superstar is a collaborative performance group. Frontperson Connor McCampbell’s production style is rooted in modern bed...
