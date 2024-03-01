Top track

AMORE + Nawan

16 toneladas
Fri, 1 Mar, 8:30 pm
GigsValencia
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

reina del pop español indiscutible, AMORE en valencia, acompañando the one and only Nawan

todas las edades (menores de 16 acompañados)
organizado por @cero.en.conducta
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Amore

Venue

16 toneladas

Carrer de Ricardo Micó, 3, 46009 València, Valencia, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

