Top track

Cosmic Gate & Olivia Sebastianelli - We Got The Fire

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cosmic Gate + Gabriel & Dresden (MMW)

La Otra
Fri, 22 Mar 2024, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
From $40.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cosmic Gate & Olivia Sebastianelli - We Got The Fire
Got a code?

About

Friday March 22nd 2024

Venue: LA OTRA

Address: 55NE 24th ST , MIAMI FL 33137 ( WYNWOOD)

Hours: 11PM - 5AM

Dresscode: Relaxed Casual

Lineup:

COSMIC GATE

GABRIEL & DRESDEN

LUCCIO

+ MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED

TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

This is a 21+ event
Apex Presents x Pitch Park
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cosmic Gate, Gabriel & Dresden, Luccio

Venue

La Otra

55 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, Florida 33137, United States
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.