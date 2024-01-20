Top track

Classmatic - Hypnotize

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Classmatic

SILO Brooklyn
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Classmatic - Hypnotize
Got a code?

About

Brazil is going through a renaissance right now with a new generation of producers exporting proper house and techno to the world. Classmatic, hailing from the Santa Catarina region in the south, is certainly at the top of the list. Part of his upbringing...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn & Avant Gardner.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Classmatic

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.