Keep Hush x Percolate pres: Dr Dubplate & Sophia Violet

Meraki
Fri, 22 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJLiverpool
From £11.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Dr Dubplate

With his father running London dance mecca Plastic People, Dr Dubplate grew up surrounded by the UK's underground dance scene. The Bristol-based DJ incorporates speed garage, Berlin-style techno and R&B into his work. The founder of record label ec2a

Event information

LIVERPOOL: we’re taking Dr Dubplate on the road for his first ever tour.

For his descent onto Liverpool he is joined by breakthrough talent Sophia Violet.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Keep Hush.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dr Dubplate

Venue

Meraki

Dickson St, Liverpool L3 7EB, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
200 capacity

